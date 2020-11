The approval will ensure the establishment of high-speed 5G Internet infrastructure in places where there is no economic viability to deploy fiber optics (namely Judea and Samaria and the rural and Arab sectors), using a government fund which will be set up using money from telecommunications companies.

The High-Speed Internet for the Periphery Law, which was put forth by Blue and White MK Yoaz Hendel, passed in the Ministerial Committee for Legislation on Sunday.