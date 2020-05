The health, education and welfare ministries will be affected by the layoffs as well. The proposition is expected to be brought before the government on Sunday.

"Good morning to the ministers of the settlements, higher and supplementary education, water pumps, minorities, strengthening and progress, Alternate Prime Minister, no one and nothing. [I] hope that you're doing well this morning," wrote Meretz MK Tamar Zandberg in response to the KAN report.

The government will conduct layoffs in Bituach Leumi (the National Insurance Institute) and the Israeli Employment Service, as 1.5% of all government staff in all offices are being laidoff in order to allow the formation of new ministries as part of the new government, according to a KAN report on Wednesday.