"I congratulate the local authorities for acting according to their judgement and not the madness of the government," tweeted Liberman.



Liberman protests the government's handling of the coronavirus crisis on an almost daily basis on social media and has called for citizens to act according to their own judgement and not government decisions and regulations.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman expressed support for recent complaints by local authorities against the government's decisions concerning reopening schools next week.