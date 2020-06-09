Likud and Blue and White agree on cannabis legislation

Both Blue and White and Likud have announced that they've reached an agreement regarding the legalization and decriminalization of cannabis."We've agreed on legislation that will organize legalization and decriminalization in a manner suited to the state and citizens of Israel," the two parties announced. "Likewise, it was decided to organize the medical cannabis reform so that it makes it easier for patients to get as well as make it easier to get a license to grow the plant."It was agreed upon that MK Ram Shefa and MK Sharren Haskel will promote the necessary legislation and will bring it before the Ministerial Committee on Legislation as soon as possible after all the necessary procedures have been completed."