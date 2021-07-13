Likud MK announces withdrawal of objections to Basic Law: The Government

Likud MK Shlomo Karhi has informed the Knesset he will withdraw some of his objections to Basic Law: The Government, as a gesture of goodwill towards the coalition, the Knesset spokesperson announced on Tuesday.

Karhi's withdrawals come in response to the Knesset committee, headed by Yamina MK Nir Orbach, unanimously accepting Religious Zionism MK Orit Struck and United Torah Judaism (UTJ) MK Meir Porush's appeal to hold a debate on Tisha Be’av and its connecting of the Jewish people to the Holy Temples of Jerusalem.

Blue and White's Deputy Speaker of the Knesset MK Eitan Ginzburg, added that following consultation with Speak of the Knesset Mickey Levy, it was decided to add the topic for discussion as an urgent proposal to the agenda, and will be debated in the Knesset.