Magnitude 4.7 earthquake strikes Armenia

An earthquake with a magnitude of 4.7 struck eight kilometres (five miles) south-east of Armenia's capital Yerevan, the emergency ministry said on Saturday.

One person was injured, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said on his Facebook page. There were no reports of large devastation caused by the earthquake registered at 1129 GMT.

Armenia is vulnerable to destructive earthquakes. In 1988, a massive earthquake flattened towns and villages across swathes of then Soviet Armenia, killing 25,000 people and leaving tens of thousands homeless.