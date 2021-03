The attack took place in the Stamford Hill neighborhood, which has a large haredi (ultra-Orthodox) population.

The woman, who is 27 weeks pregnant, was injured and taken to a hospital, but the baby was apparently unharmed, the Shomrim reported. There recently has been an increase in attacks on lone women in the neighborhood, it said.

A man was arrested on the suspicion he assaulted an ultra-Orthodox woman in London, Metropolitan Police reported Monday. The man is in his late 50s.