Lahav 433, the police force's anti-corruption unit, has investigated and arrested Asher Ben-David, a man accused of inciting and threatening Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, reports Maariv, The Jerusalem Post's sister publication.

Following the investigation, police sent out an order for Ben-David's arrest on Monday night and set a court hearing for Tuesday morning.

Ben-David's lawyer states that despite the threats, his client did not intend to, and is unable to hurt the Prime Minister.