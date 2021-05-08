Massive fire breaks out near Iran's Bushehr nuclear power plant - report





It is a major oil export port. Again, Iran skimping on maintenance is biting them in the rear. One would think after all the sites which have exploded over the last couple years they actually would be increasing maintenance. #BREAKING The Bushehr Port of #Iran is totally ablaze.It is a major oil export port.Again, Iran skimping on maintenance is biting them in the rear. One would think after all the sites which have exploded over the last couple years they actually would be increasing maintenance. pic.twitter.com/Jh71bStqnC May 7, 2021

Dozens of people in Bushehr were quick to upload footage of the fire to social media as bystanders moved away from the flames.





28°49′46.64″N 50°53′09.46″E Watch: A massive fire engulfed in Bushehr city, Bushehr Province, #Iran . The cause of the fire still remains unknown. The Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant is also located in this city. Coordinates28°49′46.64″N 50°53′09.46″E pic.twitter.com/lBi2UmtINM May 7, 2021

The cause of the fire is still unknown, according to Iranian media reports.

A massive fire broke out in Iran’s southwestern city of Bushehr near the Islamic Republic's only functioning nuclear power plant late on Friday night, the semi-official Fars News Agency reported on Saturday.