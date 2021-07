The committee, whose establishment last month was the first decision carried out by the new government, is demanding documents of the preparations for the mass gathering on Mount Meron on April 30, which resulted in one of Israel's worst civilian disasters to ever take place.

The committee is expected to recommend improvements to the infrastructure of the Meron holy site, in order to ensure its safety for future gatherings.

The state commission of inquiry into the Meron disaster has convened for the first time on Sunday, Kan reported.