Economy Min. Amir Peretz says protests restrictions to be lifted next week

"I don't think the restrictions limiting protests can continue much longer. It's unnecessary, it has no place. I hope to start giving Israel's citizens some hope," Amir Peretz said.

By TOBIAS SIEGAL, GIL HOFFMAN  
OCTOBER 8, 2020 10:11
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache (photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Amir Peretz sports a new look – without his trademark moustache
(photo credit: NIR ELIAS / REUTERS)
Economy Minister Amir Peretz said that he believes that the restrictions on protests will be lifted next week in an interview with Army Radio on Thursday.
"We will cancel the restrictions on holding protests very soon," Peretz said. "I believe that starting next Tuesday or Wednesday, all protest restrictions will be lifted and the economy will start reopening. There shouldn't be a connection between opening up the economy and protests restrictions, but a connection has already been made," he added. 
"I don't think the restrictions limiting protests can continue much longer. It's unnecessary, it has no place. I hope to start giving Israel's citizens some hope," Peretz concluded. 
Peretz's comments come two days after the government voted in favor of extending the controversial limitations on political demonstrations, forbidding protests outside Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's Jerusalem residence on Balfour Street.
A cabinet vote is required to renew the limitations every week. A source in Blue and White said that if coronavirus numbers go down in the upcoming week, the party’s ministers may oppose renewing the limitations next week.
Demonstrating against the decision to limit protests, the Black Flag protest movement reported that small demonstrations of people who live within a kilometer were held in more than a thousand sites across the country on Tuesday. 
“Tonight, the entire country became Balfour Street,” the Crime Minister movement wrote. “The people of Israel came out to street corners to deliver a message to the indicted prime minister that it is time for him to go.”


