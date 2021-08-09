Coronavirus in Israel: Joint List MK Ofer Kassif tests positive

Joint List MK Ofer Kassif has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the Knesset spokesperson announced on Monday. Kassif was last in the Knesset on August 4.

Vaccinated persons who were in contact with Kassif are not required to enter quarantine, although it is recommended that they get tested 72 hours after when they were in contact. Unvaccinated people who were in contact with Kassif are required to enter quarantine until receiving instructions from the Health Ministry.

"I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19," Kassif tweeted soon after the announcement.

"I meet with a lot of people in my job, and I urge every single one of them to go get tested as soon as possible - an early test and diagnosis could save lives."

Kassif has received both doses of the coronavirus vaccine.