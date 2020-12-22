The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Moments before Knesset disperses, gov't approves extending budget

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 22, 2020 16:26
Moments before the Knesset was meant to disperse on Tuesday evening, the government approved extending the financial security net for 2021 in the absence of an approved state budget.
The extended budget will allow providing necessary services to the country's health system as well as for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Israel Katz congratulated the decision "that will allow the continued function of the State of Israel from January and until the expected elections and the approval of the state budget." 
Katz added that had the bill not been passed, the result would be "a devastating blow to the country's capability of providing services to Israel's citizens and the assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic."  
The bill will still need to pass first and second readings in the Knesset tonight to pass. 
Gov't approves NIS 40 million security grant for West Bank settlements
Iraq bans air travel with eight nations over new variant of virus
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 04:44 PM
Biden picks Miguel Cardona as Secretary of Edu. as he finalizes Cabinet
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 04:10 PM
Coronavirus tests to be free to returning passengers at Ben-Gurion Airport
Pompeo: US ready to mediate Israel-Lebanon maritime border talks
  • By REUTERS
  • 12/22/2020 01:12 PM
Coronavirus Knesset elections to cost NIS 60-65 million
France condemns murder of its citizen Esther Hurgan
Coalition chair requests that two MKs be declared as removed from Likud
Coronavirus in Israel: 3,594 new cases, 4.2% of tests positive
Health Minister: 10 vaccination centers to begin operation on Tuesday
Gantz to enter quarantine until Saturday after meeting with a diagnosed M
US Ambassador to the UN Kelly Craft to visit Israel on Tuesday
Portuguese FM and Netanyahu discuss ongoing plan for promoting relations
Education Min. reports 5,123 active coronavirus cases in education system
Physically disabled persons to receive additional financial grant
