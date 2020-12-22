Moments before Knesset disperses, gov't approves extending budget

Moments before the Knesset was meant to disperse on Tuesday evening, the government approved extending the financial security net for 2021 in the absence of an approved state budget.The extended budget will allow providing necessary services to the country's health system as well as for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Finance Minister Israel Katz congratulated the decision "that will allow the continued function of the State of Israel from January and until the expected elections and the approval of the state budget."Katz added that had the bill not been passed, the result would be "a devastating blow to the country's capability of providing services to Israel's citizens and the assistance to those affected by the coronavirus pandemic."The bill will still need to pass first and second readings in the Knesset tonight to pass.