Nancy Pelosi refers to Biden as 'President Elect'

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has said in a press conference that she believes it is clear that the Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden will be the next President, referring to him in her speech as "President Elect."She says she looks forward to progress for the people, has said that Biden will be a unifying President for all Americans, and has called on people to be patient. She has added that the Democrats would bring forward a new Coronavirus Bill while waiting for the new administration to take over.