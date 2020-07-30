Nasrallah's son survives assassination attempt - report

A source within Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps Quds Force revealed in a conversation with the Kuwaiti newspaper, Al-Jarida, that Juad Hassan Nasrallah, son of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, managed to escape an assassination attempt after "he arrived to deliver a message from his father to leaders of the Hashed a-Shaabi in Iraq."

According to the report before, the assassination attempt, Nasrallah's son conveyed a secret message from his father to the commander of the Quds Force in Tehran and then arrived at Baghdad.