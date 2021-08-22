The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Netanyahu and Bennett call hospitalized Ben Gvir

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 22, 2021 09:14
Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu called MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, on Saturday night to ask about his condition and wish him well.
Ben Gvir thanked Netanyahu for his concern. "I don't take it for granted that while Netanyahu is on holiday with his family, he makes the effort to call and express concern about my medical situation," he said.
Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also called Ben Gvir on Sunday morning. The two discussed the need for extra manpower in the hospitals, and Bennett said he was working on it, ordering the addition of 2.5 billion shekels to the health system.
Ben Gvir thanked Bennett for his call. "I don't take it for granted that while the Prime Minister has the wait of the country on his shoulders, he takes time to call and take an interest in my wellbeing," he said.
Unvaccinated untested teachers will be barred from schools
Meron investigation committee begins taking statements
Netanya trains blocked due to handicapped rights protest
Shaked: high schools will open on September 1
Biden to speak Sunday on Afghanistan, Hurricane Henri response
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 04:16 AM
Biden admin may compel civilian airlines to carry Afghan evacuees
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/22/2021 01:53 AM
US State Department recently hit by a cyber attack
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 11:52 PM
Several injured in car accident near the Galilee
Police arrest owner of pool where toddler drowned
Police arrest suspect in connection with Ramle murder
18-year-old Yonatan Kapitolnik wins gold in high-jump championship
80,000 hikers visit national parks
Putin and Erdogan agree to strengthen coordination on Afghan issues
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 05:16 PM
Germany evacuates close to 2,000 from Afghanistan
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 02:30 PM
Angela Merkel: Afghanistan collapsed at 'breathtaking pace'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/21/2021 01:10 PM
