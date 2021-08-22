Netanyahu and Bennett call hospitalized Ben Gvir

Opposition leader MK Benjamin Netanyahu called MK Itamar Ben Gvir, who is currently hospitalized due to COVID-19, on Saturday night to ask about his condition and wish him well.

Ben Gvir thanked Netanyahu for his concern. "I don't take it for granted that while Netanyahu is on holiday with his family, he makes the effort to call and express concern about my medical situation," he said.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett also called Ben Gvir on Sunday morning. The two discussed the need for extra manpower in the hospitals, and Bennett said he was working on it, ordering the addition of 2.5 billion shekels to the health system.

Ben Gvir thanked Bennett for his call. "I don't take it for granted that while the Prime Minister has the wait of the country on his shoulders, he takes time to call and take an interest in my wellbeing," he said.