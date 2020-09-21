Netanyahu: Economy is a central priority amid coronavirus in Israel

"Anyone who underestimated the restrictions we imposed, or watered down the Knesset resolutions cancelled them comes to us with complaints on how the [coronavirus] infection rate has risen," he said.Referring to the recent announcement that a handful of his advisers broke quarantine, Netanyahu said, "Doesn't coronavirus pass in gatherings during protests? Or in protest celebrations on the beach or meals at Balfour? Of course coronavirus transfers. Now people are suddenly waking up to one person, and to make it clear, anyone who breaks quarantine must pay a fine." Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said that a decision will be made on Tuesday regarding hospitals, and that the economy is one of the main priorities during a cabinet meeting on Monday evening."Anyone who underestimated the restrictions we imposed, or watered down the Knesset resolutions cancelled them comes to us with complaints on how the [coronavirus] infection rate has risen," he said.Referring to the recent announcement that a handful of his advisers broke quarantine, Netanyahu said, "Doesn't coronavirus pass in gatherings during protests? Or in protest celebrations on the beach or meals at Balfour? Of course coronavirus transfers. Now people are suddenly waking up to one person, and to make it clear, anyone who breaks quarantine must pay a fine."

He added that a decision will be made on Tuesday regarding hospitals, referring to hospitals in Israel reaching their capacity rate, and two stating on Monday that they could no longer accept any more patients.

Netanyahu also said that the economic plan is one of his main priorities. "The finance minister will bring decisions to the government," he said.

He also referred to the cuts in the salaries of elected officials and said, "we should all bear the burden and stand behind the steps that we have taken."