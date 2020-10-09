Netanyahu, Ethiopian PM discuss regional issues

Ahmed congratulated Netanyahu for the historic agreements reached between Israel, the UAE and Bahrain, and said that Netanyahu had pioneered a historic step that will only be truly appreciated by future generations.

Netanyahu discussed with Ahmed his intention of bringing over some 2,000 Jewish residents of Addis Ababa and Gondar, as part of Israel's commitment of assisting Ethiopian Jews make aliyah.

Ahmed indicated that he fully approves the plan and that the step symbolizes the unique relationship between the countries.

Netanyahu and Ahmed also discussed the possibility of further developing agriculture cooperation, as well increasing Israeli aid.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke with Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed over the phone on Friday and discussed regional issues.