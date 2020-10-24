Netanyahu: The Middle East is changing, more countries will follow Sudan

At a press conference Saturday night, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said "The map of the Middle East is changing. Israel is connecting to the whole world."His statement follows a normalization agreement with Sudan. He also told reporters that normalizing ties with Sudan will "be good for our pockets," implying that economic benefits will come from the agreement.Netanyahu presented a map and showed how, thanks to Sudan normalizing ties with the Jewish State, Israeli planes could fly above that country heading to Brazil and South America on a faster route.Netanyahu said it would "save many flying hours and so lots of money." He also pointed out that the Abraham Accords allow for a similar ease of travel for Israeli planes heading to the Far East.