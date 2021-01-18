Netanyahu's attorneys respond to revised indictment

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's attorneys submitted on Monday their response to the revised indictment Netanyahu is being charged with, Ynet reported.Regarding Case 1000, the reply by Netanyahu noted that he was interrogated without the approval of the attorney-general and was subject to unauthorized interrogation methods. In the response to the revised indictment of Case 2000, it was claimed by Netanyahu that the only charge against him is that "he did not refuse Moses' offer fast enough," and that there is no law against that.Regarding Case 4000, it was claimed in the response to the revised indictment that Netanyahu's petitions to Walla were part of "routine spokesmanship work."