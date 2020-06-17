The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
NZ military to oversee quarantine facilities after new COVID-19 case

By REUTERS  
JUNE 17, 2020 05:40
New Zealand on Wednesday said the defense force will now oversee the country's quarantine facilities and strengthen border requirements, after a slip up allowed two people with coronavirus to move around the country.
New Zealand on Tuesday lost its COVID-free status when two women who had been given permission to leave quarantine early on compassionate grounds after arriving from Britain tested positive for the coronavirus.Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said she was appointing the Assistant Chief of Defence, Air Commodore Digby Webb, to oversee all quarantine and to manage isolation facilities, including the processes of exiting people from these facilities.
Ardern said Webb can seek access to military logistics, its operational expertise and, if needed, personnel, for running of the quarantine facilities.
She added that an audit would be done to make sure all processes in place are followed and any changes needed can be made to further strengthen the border facilities.
"I cannot allow the gains we have all made to be squandered by processes that are not followed," Ardern said at a news conference in parliament.
