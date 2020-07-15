Oklahoma governor becomes first governor to test positive for coronavirus

Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first governor of a U.S. state to do so.Stitt disclosed his positive test results in a video conference call with reporters."I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and the results came back positive," Stitt said. "I feel fine, I felt a little bit achy yesterday, I didn't have a fever."Oklahoma's first-term Republican governor faced a backlash in recent days after posting on Twitter a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant, as state health authorities urged social distancing to slow a spike in COVID-19 cases.Though Stitt encourages Oklahomans to wear masks, he rarely wears one in public and has not issued a statewide mask mandate.Stitt was one of the guests at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.