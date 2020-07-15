The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
Oklahoma governor becomes first governor to test positive for coronavirus

By REUTERS  
JULY 15, 2020 19:48
Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, believed to be the first governor of a U.S. state to do so.
Stitt disclosed his positive test results in a video conference call with reporters."I got tested yesterday for COVID-19 and the results came back positive," Stitt said. "I feel fine, I felt a little bit achy yesterday, I didn't have a fever."
Oklahoma's first-term Republican governor faced a backlash in recent days after posting on Twitter a picture of himself and two of his children at a crowded restaurant, as state health authorities urged social distancing to slow a spike in COVID-19 cases.
Though Stitt encourages Oklahomans to wear masks, he rarely wears one in public and has not issued a statewide mask mandate.
Stitt was one of the guests at President Donald Trump's rally in Tulsa, Oklahoma on June 20.


Tags Coronavirus Live Updates
