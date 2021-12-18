Israeli injured in terror stabbing attack near Cave of Patriarchs

A 38-year-old Israeli was lightly injured in a stabbing attack in the West Bank city of Hebron on Saturday morning.

The terrorist, a 16-year-old teen girl, was neutralized by Border Police officers at the scene of the attack at Ruth checkpoint, near the Cave of the Patriarchs.

Magen David Adom (MDA) paramedics are currently treating the injured Israeli, who is fully conscious.

The Hebron attack is the latest in a recent wave of terrorist attacks across the West Bank and Jerusalem.

On Thursday, Palestinian gunmen killed 25-year-old Yehuda Dimentman and wounded two others in a West Bank shooting attack. A week prior, a Jewish woman was stabbed while walking with her children in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood of east Jerusalem.

Earlier in November, a Palestinian terrorist moderately wounded a 20-year-old haredi (ultra-Orthodox) man at Jerusalem’s Damascus Gate.

This is a developing story.