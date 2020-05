Yesh Atid will present MK Katine Elharrar as its candidate for Knesset speaker in a vote on Thursday night. She would be the first speaker who uses a wheelchair if chosen by her peers. Ta'al party leader Ahmad Tibi will also run for the office of Knesset Speaker.Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's confidant, outgoing tourism minister Yariv Levin, is expected to be elected in the vote in the Knesset.