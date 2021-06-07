Orbach invited to his own funeral hours before protest outside his home

Yamina MK Nir Orbach received a threatening message on Monday inviting him to his own funeral.Orbach, who is yet to announce his support for the unity government, received several messages inviting him to his own funeral. The messages continued to inform him that he is being judged harshly in heaven for choosing to support the new government.A protest is set to take place on Monday at 5 p.m. outside of Orbach's home in Petah Tikva."A protest may be entirely legitimate to a certain extent, sending a message [like] that is crossing a red line", Orbach said, according to N12