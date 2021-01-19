Over 27 thousand Israelis sign up to work at polling places

Only three hours after registration for the position began at noon on Tuesday, 27,321 candidates had already signed up to work in polling places on election day on March 23.

Some 16,342 of the total applicants so far have expressed a willingness in special polling stations which are expected to be set up for those who are in coronavirus insulation.

The candidates will learn about the electoral process through the "Gil" system, an online program, after which the candidates must pass a test to advance. Some 16,000 candidates have already begun using the program.