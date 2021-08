Over 850,000 Israelis have received the third vaccine, as of 7:00 Sunday morning, N12 noted.Health Ministry data shows that almost 6% of all Israelis between the ages of 50-59 have already received the third jab.Some 46% of Israelis between the ages of 60-69 have received it, 63% between the ages of 70-79, 59% between the ages of 80-89, and 54% of Israelis aged 90 and over.