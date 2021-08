A 15-year-old Palestinian was arrested on Wednesday near Jalama Checkpoint, located between Mount Gilboa and Jenin, after he threw his knife towards the Checkpoint Authority security officers, the Defense Ministry stated.

The Palestinian teen started running towards the checkpoint after being noticed by the security officers, at which point he lifted his shirt and threw a knife at the officers.

(credit: Israel Checkpoints Authority)

The teen was detained and will be investigated by IDF security forces.