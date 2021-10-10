Arabs clash with police in east Jerusalem over alleged grave exhumation

Arabs clashed with Israel Police in east Jerusalem on Sunday evening after Palestinian media claimed that Israeli workers had exhumed a number of graves next to the eastern wall of the Old City of Jerusalem in order to build a park.



مراسلتنا: اندلاع مواجهات في المقبرة اليوسفية وقوات الاحتلال تطلق القنابل الصوتية تجاه الشبان. pic.twitter.com/sE3qwwsx6v October 10, 2021

Dozens of rioters burned a storage container and threw stones at police, with video shared on social media showing sound grenades being used against the rioters. A resident of east Jerusalem was arrested during the disturbances.



صور| "الاحتلال يقوم بأعمال تجريف في المقبرة اليوسفية مما أدى لظهور عظام ورفات أموات قرب سور القدس المحتلة". pic.twitter.com/YkiKXGOPOh October 10, 2021

Palestinian media reported earlier in the day that Israeli workers had exhumed a number of graves at the Yusufiya Cemetery next to the eastern wall of the Old City of Jerusalem near the Golden Gate while working on making a new park. The reports shared photos and video allegedly showing human bones mixed in the dirt dug up from the area.