Joint List ballots disappeared from a number of stations, Walla News reported. Meretz also said that their ballots were missing at a number of polling places and Religious Zionism called on voters and supporters to verify that their ballots were not missing.

New Hope ballots disappeared from a number of polling stations, according to the party and vehicles with extra ballots were dispatched. Yisrael Beytenu reported that their ballots were covered by Shas ballots at a number of polling stations.New Hope ballots disappeared from a number of polling stations, according to the party and vehicles with extra ballots were dispatched.

Yisrael Beytenu, New Hope and Joint List ballots were covered or missing at a number of polling places across the country.