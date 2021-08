Education Minister Yifat Shasha-Biton, Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz, deputy head of the National Security Council Itay Ben-David, deputy to the attorney-general Dr. Roy Schondorf and Gymnasia Herzliya principal Dr. Itay Pesach are also present in the meeting, among others.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett has called a meeting to discuss the Education Ministry's return to school outline on Sunday.