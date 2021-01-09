Police officer injured after shots fired towards her car in northern town

The officer was taken to hospital and is reported to be lightly injured. Fellow officers returned fire and began a search for the attackers who are suspected to be criminal elements in the community, and are profiteering from local residents by collecting protection money. A police officer was injured on Saturday when shots were fired at police cars present at the Bedouin town Tuba-Zangariyye at the north of the country.The officer was taken to hospital and is reported to be lightly injured. Fellow officers returned fire and began a search for the attackers who are suspected to be criminal elements in the community, and are profiteering from local residents by collecting protection money.

The police were able to bring several people to justice and locate much of the stolen money at the town so far, according to the police report.