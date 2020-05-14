Pompeo: Israeli government will decide on annexation

United States Secretary of State Mike Pompeo spoke with Radio Kan Bet about the tensions with Iran and Israeli plans to annex the West Bank.On Iran he stated that: "These are tough times all over the world, but this is an important relationship in an important time. I spoke with [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu and [Benny] Gantz about many and broad subjects, dealing with Iran and extending the weapon embargo on them."On the topic of annexation, Pompeo said that, "The Israeli government will decide on the matter, on exactly when and how to do it. I hope the Palestinians understand that peace is good for them."