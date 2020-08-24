Probable High Holy Day coronavirus rules: up to 1000 people per synagogue

In response to pressure from ultra-Orthodox ministers, the Health Ministry has created regulations that would allow people to gather in synagogues for High Holy Day prayer, according to N12 news.

The regulations would vary based on a few parameters: the amount of openings a synagogue has for ventilation, the amount of those infected in the city and the size of the synagogue. The maximum amount of people per synagogue would be capped at 1000 people.

Open air services held in capsules are expected to be permitted everywhere for up to 250 people at a time. At the Western Wall, capsules will be expanded to 50 people.

The Ultra-Orthodox ministers and coronavirus commissioner Ronni Gamzu are expected to agree to this arrangement.

