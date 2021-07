The envoy is in the strip to discuss the humanitarian situation with officials in the coastal enclave and to follow up on the implementation of Qatari projects. Al-Emadi will also discuss the issue of distributing funds to poor families in the strip and reconstruction of buildings destroyed in the conflict.

Israel's security cabinet met on Sunday, with one of the reported topics under discussion being the transfer of Qatari funds to Gaza, which has been held up for weeks by Israel.

Qatari envoy to Gaza Mohammed al-Emadi arrived in the Gaza Strip on Sunday night for the first time since Operation Guardian of the Walls, according to Palestinian media.