Rabbi Chaim Kanievsky, one of the leading rabbis in the Ashkenazi, non-hassidic community, agreed Thursday morning that schools be closed in accordance with Health Ministry guidelines during the coronavirus lockdown, according to N12.During the country’s second lockdown in September and October, Kanievsky refused to issue a blanket order closing the sector’s schools and told individual school principals, who asked him what to do, to keep their schools open.