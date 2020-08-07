Remand for daycare workers held in custody over abuse extended 5 days

Seven daycare workers who were arrested on Thursday had their remand extended by five days - including the owner of the nursery and her husband - for the alleged abuse of children at a Ramle daycare center.At least one aide is close to signing a deal to earn immunity in exchange for acting as a state witness.The owner of the daycare was investigated along with their arrest and placed under house arrest for three days in restrictive conditions.The owner is suspected of turning a blind eye to one of the caretakers' child abuse reports which was filed and presented to her a year prior.