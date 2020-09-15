6 injured as rockets fired at southern Israel

Six people were injured after two rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip towards Ashkelon and Ashdod in southern Israel on Tuesday. Rocket sirens sounded as Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu signed normalization deals with the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.One of the rockets was intercepted by the IDF. Police sappers handled a rocket that fell in Ashdod.
Magen David Adom (MDA) reported that their paramedics were treating a man in his 60's who was moderately injured by shrapnel, a man in his 20's who was lightly injured by shards of glass and four people who were suffering from anxiety.
Palestinian factions have expressed outrage at the normalization deals, protesting the deals at multiple demonstrations in the West Bank on Tuesday in a "day of rage."Head of the Knesset Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, MK Zvi Hauser responded to the rocket fire on Twitter, writing "Let us emphasize again: Gaza must be demilitarized from missiles. This is the required achievement."Hamas spokesperson Hazem Qassem responded to the normalization deal shortly after the rockets were fired from Gaza, saying "The normalization agreements between the UAE and Bahrain with the Zionist entity are not worth the ink with which they were written, and our people, with their insistence on the struggle until the full recovery of their rights, will deal with these agreements as if they were non-existent," according to Palestinian media.cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });