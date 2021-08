Interior Minister MK Ayelet Shaked said that high schools will begin classes on September 1 due to the high percentage of vaccinated students, she revealed in an interview with Galatz.

Regarding primary schools and kindergartens, Shaked said that she thinks they should wait until after Rosh Hashana to give parents more time to get their kids vaccinated, but a joint decision would be made in the Knesset closer to that time.