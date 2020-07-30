The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

S.Korea's Celltrion gets UK approval for trials of COVID-19 antibody drug

By REUTERS  
JULY 30, 2020 05:21
SEOUL, July 30 - South Korea's Celltrion Inc on Thursday said British regulators had given it regulatory approval for a phase I clinical trial of its experimental COVID-19 treatment drug.
The company will enroll participants for a clinical study in the UK after approval from the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), Celltrion said in a statement.
South Korean regulators on July 17 approved an early stage clinical trial for the drug, making it the country's first such antibody drug to be tested on humans.
US Supreme Court Justice Ginsburg undergoes bile duct procedure
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 03:29 AM
Explosion reported at Lone Star NGL's facility at Mont Belvieu, Texas
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 02:10 AM
Nancy Pelosi announces mask-wearing requirement for House members
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:43 AM
Brazil expected to reopen international travel to foreigners
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 01:25 AM
Brazil confirms over 70,000 coronavirus cases in new daily record
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/30/2020 12:10 AM
Hundreds stormed through the barriers at the Western Wall Plaza
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/30/2020 12:08 AM
Trump to accept Republican nomination in Charlotte
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 11:18 PM
Stun grenade thrown at house in Mevaseret Zion, no injuries reported
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 09:43 PM
IDF: 473 soldiers diagnosed with COVID-19, all with mild symptoms
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 09:35 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 2,104 new verified cases, 491 dead
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 07/29/2020 07:34 PM
US expands deployment of federal agents to Cleveland, Milwaukee & Detroit
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 06:36 PM
IDF Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi tours Gaza area, meets with commanders
US military to move its European headquarters out of Germany
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:45 PM
EU buys remdesivir to treat 30,000 COVID patients, seeks more
  • By REUTERS
  • 07/29/2020 05:36 PM
Nurses to provide recovery certificate to asymptomatic COVID-19 carriers
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 07/29/2020 05:31 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by