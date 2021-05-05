Smotrich: No matter what happens, we remain strong and united

Following the loss of Benjamin Netanyahu's mandate to form a government, Religious Zionist leader Bezalel Smotrich took to Twitter to reassure his supporters of his party's mission."My brothers in the National camp, lift up your heads!" he started. "Nothing is finalized yet. We are still far from losing in this battle, and God willing we will still succeed in it."He stressed the importance of remaining a strong and united front, and to stay confident in their cause.He concluded with a reminder of the importance of their alliance with the other right wing parties, insisting that "the truth is with us, and in the end the truth wins."