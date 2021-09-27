The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
BREAKING NEWS

Some 100 American citizens, residents still waiting to leave Afghanistan

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 27, 2021 18:31
The United States is aware of about 100 American citizens and legal permanent residents who remain in Afghanistan and are ready to leave the country, a senior State Department official said on Monday.
The State Department was working to get those people on flights out of Afghanistan, said the official, who briefed reporters on condition of anonymity.
"Our highest priority in Afghanistan of course remains helping those American citizens who wish to leave the country now to do so," the official said.
