Israel’s High Court of Justice unanimously rejected three petitions against the 22nd Knesset’s decision to grant MK Haim Katz immunity on Wednesday. The petitions were rejected because they became theoretical when the 22nd Knesset dispersed.Katz’s immunity only applied to the 22nd Knesset and because the 23rd Knesset has not discussed the immunity, the court decided that it must not rule on the case.