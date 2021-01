The suspects reportedly approached the border from Lebanon, near the area of Manara. IDF troops positioned on the border noticed the suspects and shot in the air, causing the suspects to turn around.

The incident took place as tensions between Israel and Hezbollah are relatively high. the IDF expects that Hezbollah has not given up its intention of avenging the death of one of its operatives in Syria in July in an airstrike attributed to Israel.

