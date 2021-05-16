Shavuot: Kanievsky, Edelstein urge haredi Jews not to go to Western Wall

The two rabbis wrote in a joint letter that the risk was too great said that everyone was obligated to not carry out any "act of provocation."

Kanievsky and Edelstein are leading rabbis in the haredi Lithuanian (non-hassidic) world, and their voices tend to carry a significant amount of weight and authority.

This warning comes amid ongoing clashes throughout the country between Jews and Arabs, as well as ongoing military clashes between the IDF and the Gaza-based terrorist groups Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad. Notably, the terror groups credit, among other things, the Jewish presence on the Temple Mount, adjacent to the Western Wall, as a motivation for the ongoing clashes.

Going to the Western Wall is important on the Shavuot holiday, as it is one of the three holidays - alongside Passover and Sukkot - where Jews were traditionally required to go to the Temple in Jerusalem and offer sacrifices. As such, there is usually a high attendance of Jewish worshipers at the Western Wall for these holidays.

Despite the urgings of Kanievsky and Edelstein, it seems that many worshipers are still expected to arrive. According to Walla, both police and the Western Wall Heritage Foundation are preparing for the arrival of tens of thousands during Shavuot, which begins Sunday night.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

if(window.location.pathname.indexOf("656089") != -1){console.log("hedva connatix");document.getElementsByClassName("divConnatix")[0].style.display ="none";}