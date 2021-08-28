Teen in critical condition after wall collapses in Jerusalem

An 18-year-old teen is in critical condition after a wall collapsed on him on Almaruha street in Jerusalem.

MDA medics and paramedics administered emergency medical treatment and are evacuating him to Hadassah-University Medical Center, on Jerusalem’s Mount Scopus while trying to resuscitate him.

"We arrived at the scene and saw the teen lying under the ruins, unconscious and with a severe head injury," emergency MDA medics Shmuel Arieli and Itai Rabi said. "He had no pulse and was not breathing, and we immediately began advanced resuscitation attempts that included massages and CPR. We put him into an intensive care ambulance and quickly evacuated him to the hospital while trying to resuscitate him. He is in critical condition," they said.