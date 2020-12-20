The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Top US health official: 3rd COVID-19 vaccine could be approved next month

By REUTERS  
DECEMBER 20, 2020 14:51
A third vaccine to stave off COVID-19 could get US approval as early as next month, a top US health official said on Sunday as the second vaccine began shipping out nationwide.
Admiral Brett Giroir, an assistant secretary at the Department of Health and Human Services, told ABC News that data was yet to be released on the novel coronavirus vaccine from Johnson & Johnson and Janssen, but that if approved it would give the United States its third vaccine following ones from Pfizer Inc and Moderna Inc.


