Two coronavirus cases reported on flights into Israel in past week

A woman who has been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus from the Tel Aviv area returned from Spain on Monday on a Lufthansa connection with a connection in Spain and is currently in quarantine. She is feeling well.

She first traveled on Flight LH1121 which took off at 6:00 a.m. on Monday from Madrid to Frankfurt and landed at 8:40 a.m. She then traveled on flight LH0694 which took off from Frankfurt to Tel Aviv at 1:00 p.m. and landed at 6:00 p.m.

A man in his 50's who has been confirmed as infected with the coronavirus is currently hospitalized at the Laniado Hospital in Netanya and returned on Flight B2747 from Minsk in Belarus on Thursday, August 13.

All passengers on both flight must enter quarantine according to Health Ministry regulations.

