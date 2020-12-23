The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Two Hadassah Medical Center board members resign in protest

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
DECEMBER 23, 2020 06:40
Yuval Yanai and Dan Ziskind, two notable board members at Hadassah Medical Center, surprised the medical community with their resignation on Tuesday, as a response to a few recent actions taken by the Hadassah women's organization.
In what Yanai and Ziskind called a sudden decision, the women's organization decided not to extend Erez Meltzer's position as chairman of Hadassah Medical Center. They claimed they were not aware of the organization's intentions in doing so, especially during an exceptionally challenging time in the medical world.
Another facet of their criticism is directed towards the women organization's temporary chairman appointee Hezi Ofir, and the conflict that that created with the Finance Ministry.
The two said they would be happy to return to the board if conditions change.
