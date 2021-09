A 12-year-old boy was left in critical condition as a fire broke out in a Petah Tikva apartment building in the early hours of Thursday morning, Magen David Adom (MDA) said.

A man, around 50-years-old, was seriously injured from smoke inhalation in the same fire.

MDA paramedics treated the two and rushed the child to Schneider Children’s Medical Center for Israel in Petah Tikva, where the medical staff is battling for his life.

This is a developing story.